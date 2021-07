As the promos of RRR raised our excitement for the film, the new video shared by the makers titled 'Roar of RRR' has just blew our mind. While, we can sure see how the master story teller and director SS Rajamouli went all out to make the impossible task possible, the lead cast of the film has now shared their reactions while posting the video on their social media accounts. While Jr NTR called it a journey that he will cherish forever, revealed that this film is the result of the hard work of many. On the other hand, and shared their experience of being a part of such an energetic and fantastic team. Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's special treat for RRR fans, Allu Arjun to join Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and more

We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.https://t.co/DgY8x05hjA#RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 15, 2021

An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.https://t.co/7TJOAym2hi#RoarOfRRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 15, 2021

Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film is set to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend. So, have you liked the special video of RRR? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.