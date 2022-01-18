SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR, , , and was slated to release on 7th January 2022. However, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the makers decided to postpone the release of the movie. As the cases were rising, theatres in many states were shut and night curfews were announced because of which the late evening and night shows were canceled in cinemas. However, now cases are decreasing a bit, and it is expected that once again the theatres will function properly. Also Read - Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja headed for divorce with actor husband Kalyan Dhev? Here's what has sparked speculations

According to a report in News18, the makers of RRR are planning to release their film on Eid this year. A source told the portal, "The cases across the country are decreasing. Producers of many films are hopeful that the situation will improve and probably be back to normal by March. RRR is a major tent-pole film. It's a high-budget film, and the producers do not want to take chances, as they want to make sure they get good returns. The pre-release promotions have created a lot of buzz across the country. The makers are therefore planning to release the film on April 29, which is the Eid weekend. The makers are looking at the situation and will then decide and make an official announcement."

Already on Eid, there are two Bollywood biggies slated to release, Tiger Shroff's 2 and Ajay Devgn Runway 34. So, if RRR also releases on 29th April, it will be Ajay vs Ajay at the box office.

Further talking about the three-way clash, the source added, “All three are big-budget films and if they plan to release on the same day, it will be a huge loss for producers, exhibitors and distributors. While a lot of films have been postponed and the new release date announcements are expected soon, Eid surely looks a bit crowded and it will be a wait and watch game as to who blinks first.”

Earlier, when RRR was supposed to release on 7th Jan, it was going to clash with Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the latter was postponed to 18th Feb 2022.