RRR makers have a reason to cheer. The Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer will reportedly benefit thanks to a decision of the Andhra Pradesh government. According to reports, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised the Telugu film industry that his government would allow higher ticket prices if films have spent more than Rs 100 crore on production. This applies to films that would take 'Telugu cinema to the next level' and RRR apparently fits the bill.

It is believed that SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya met the Chief Minister yesterday. They had opined that their film merits the extra price for tickets. The government has apparently agreed to allow selling tickets at Rs 100 extra on the current rates.

As you might be aware, RRR is set in the 1920s. It is based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. According to reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. The film's release has been pushed several times in the past due the Coronavirus pandemic. It was set to release in January but was delayed due to the third wave of COVID-19. It is now all set to arrive on March 25.

RRR will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. The music of the film is given by MM Keeravani.

The film also stars and . Talking about their roles Rajamouli had said in an interview with Indian Express, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."