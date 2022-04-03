Jr NTR and are currently basking on the glorious success of RRR, which has now become Indian cinema's highest-ever grosser after edging out SS Rajamouli's own blockbuster films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. RRR depicts two historical figures, Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan from the Indian Independence movement. However, fans were unhappy with Jr NTR's low-key role in the second half of the movie compared to Ram Charan's role. While there is a lot of discussion regarding the lead actors, Jr NTR has clarified that there are no insecurities involved. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 9 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie has one of the best second Saturdays in history

"I always maintained and am aware of the fact that Rajamouli has given equal importance to both Ram and Bheem roles. No insecurities involved. We both complimented each other beautifully. While there are scenes elevating one hero at one time, Rajamouli had placed another elevation scene for the other," Jr NTR told the media, as quoted by IANS.

While Telugu Twitter is filled with non-stop discussions and comparisons, Ram Charan and NTR have already conveyed that they are lucky to be a part of such a visual grandeur. Even during promotions, Ram Charan had stated that he wanted to swap NTR's role with his role, which denotes that both were given equal importance in the movie, under the competitive ambience.

In real life too, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are winning hearts for their friendship bordering on bromance. On several occasions during the run-up to the movie's release and after that too, the camaraderie between the two star actors, scions of two of the most powerful Tollywood clans, have touched a chord with the people. It looks like their friendship spans several years at least.