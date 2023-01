Jr NTR is damn excited about RRR reaching Golden Globes but his excitement of speaking in an American accent while getting interviewed in the US asking with S S Rajamouli is getting massively trolled and fans are calling it cringe-worthy. Jr NTR in this video is speaking about the song Naatu Naatu that got in the nominations of the Best Original song category at the Golden Globes 2023 and is narrating what went behind the scenes to create this iconic number. Also Read - Interstellar actress Jessica Chastain joins other Hollywood celebs in praising SS Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt [View Tweet]

While Jr NTR speaks his accent is leaving his fans cringeworthy and unimpressed and they are questioning the south superstar why he can't speak in an Indian accent and hence what he is trying to prove. Jr NTR faces massive criticism for his fake accent.

Why can't he speak in Indian accent? Akda settle ayi accent catch cheste it's fine kani chinna tour kosam inta showoff avasarledu. NTR should stop being fake everywhere he goes to grab attention. Just being himself should be enough. #RRRforOscars https://t.co/gbzGldmMDI — Patrick Jane (@theMentaIist_) January 8, 2023

Forced fake accent is not cool anymore. Evadiaba cheppandi ntr ki ? https://t.co/wvUhuSfODD — Sammy (@exhaustedat20s) January 8, 2023

Bro I’m a huge Jr NTR fan but idhi koncham cringe bro. Fake accent ani thelisipothundi. Content manchide kani Ah accent endhuku. Jr NTR has good diction and vocab, anavsaram ga troll material endhuku ? https://t.co/t0XJZ3rclQ — Piriki Reddy ?️ (@Bidda40) January 8, 2023

NTR is soo hyper...? Involve ayipoyi fake accent lo matledestunnadu https://t.co/QxUV9Chdmq — ?@✒??? (@exPSYCHEting) January 8, 2023

Why is NTR talking with American accent?? What is he trying to prove? @JrNTRDevotees He should talk normally. https://t.co/P8ktERNECv — TruthAlways (@dharmo_rakshita) January 9, 2023

Jr NTR is living the best moment of his life and is thanking Rajamouli Garu for giving him Bheem in RRR. The actor was exceptionally good in the film. RRR is counted as one of the best films of SS Rajamouli. The film has gone global and is doing phenomenally in every terms. RRR also stars in the lead role and he too was spectacular, and were also highly appreciated for their cameos in the film.