SS Rajamouli's RRR finally released last week and it seems it was worth the wait. The Jr NTR and starrer is doing exceptionally well at the box office. According to reports, the film has collected ₹472 crore gross worldwide after its first weekend. Now, has hailed Rajamouli and called him the biggest Indian filmmaker. He was speaking at ABP News' Ideas of India. He said that no one can't take that mantle away from him. "He is enormous and gigantic just like his brand and his films," said Karan. He also said that the Hindi film industry is being inspired every week by not just Hollywood but within the parameters of India. "Look at the numbers of RRR," said Karan.

Meanwhile, the film is being talked about and appreciated. Pushpa director penned a heartfelt note for SS Rajamouli in Telugu. Its English translation read, "Even though we are next to you, we have to run, to reach you. Even though we are in the sky, we need to lift up our heads to look at you. The only difference between you and us, Rajamouli, is, you can make a film like this and we can only watch it."

RRR also stars , , , , Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film was all set to release in January but was delayed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.