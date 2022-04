RRR maker SS Rajamouli has made India proud with RRR storming the global box office. The movie gave tough competition to films like Batman and Lost City in some markets. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have become pan-India superstars with the movie. Now, all eyes are on his film with Mahesh Babu. The pairing is being hailed as an epic one by the Telugu film industry. RRR's success has made the project even more exciting. Now, SS Rajamouli has said that he has more than one script ready for Mahesh Babu. And it has happened because of a special reason. Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan fans can’t keep calm as he announces the trailer release date

We know that the scripts of RRR and Baahubali were written by his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He is 79 but a very prolific writer. SS Rajamouli told one of the tabloids that his dad told him not to sit idle at home when RRR was postponed. SS Rajamouli said jokingly that his father ordered him to get to work. It seems the father-son duo started dabbling with a couple of ideas and now have two solid scripts for Mahesh Babu. He said both the films have exciting and large scale projects.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's movie is supposed to be a spy thriller on the lines of James Bond. It seems the budget is close to Rs 800 crores. The film will be shot in the jungles of Africa. It will be produced by Sri Durga Arts. Mahesh Babu is now awaiting his big movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is about a bank heist. Keerthy Suresh is his leading lady in the movie.