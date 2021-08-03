RRR: Makers of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer share an exciting update about the film and it will make all movie buffs jump with joy

A few days ago, the makers of Jr NTR and 's RRR gave us a treat on the occasion of Friendship Day by dropping the song Dosti, which turned out to be a chartbuster on social media. While the producers of the film have been sharing some interesting updates of the magnum opus, they recently dropped the latest development that the team has reached Ukraine for the final schedule of the pan-India project. As per the reports, the makers will shoot a special song at the location. Also Read - Trending South news today: Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa leaked, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR to clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda and more

Team #RRRMovie arrives in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited???? — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 3, 2021

RRR, which will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada also features , , , , and Olivia Morris in key roles.

The movie is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film is reportedly made on the insane budget of Rs 400 crore. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend. Reportedly, the film might clash with 's Akhanda at the box office.