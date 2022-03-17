SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars , Jr NTR, , and , and after getting delayed multiple times, the film is all set to release on 25th March 2022. The trailer and the songs of RRR have already created a damn good pre-release buzz, and now, the makers have planned a grand promotional tour. The cast of the movie will be flying to different cities for the promotions of the movie. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more: These 5 South stars can easily give tough competition to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff at dancing

The official Twitter handle of RRR tweeted, “Gear up for a thunderous and exciting week of promotions Come join our MaRRRch... #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie.” In the next few days, the film’s team will be visiting nine different cities for the promotions; Hyderabad (18th March), Dubai (18th March), Bengaluru (19th March), Baroda (20th March), Delhi (20th March), Amritsar (21st March), Jaipur (21st March), Kolkata (22nd March), and Varanasi (22nd March). Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor caught crying on camera; BTS video goes viral leaving fans concerned - watch

Gear up for a thunderous and exciting week of promotions? Come join our MaRRRch... ????#RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ZSxYFinuwh — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 17, 2022

City tours are nothing new when it comes to promotions of a film. But, the makers of RRR are doing something exceptional as they will be promoting their movie in nine cities in five days. Also Read - Holi 2022: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt - 5 stylish ways to wear white for that ultimate Bollywood Holi bash

RRR is expected to take box office by storm. A few days ago, when BollywoodLife had spoken to Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi about which film will rule at the box office in March, he had told us, “RRR is one movie that’s going to be roaring in every part of the country wherever cinema exists. So, between the three it has to be RRR.”

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala had told us, “RRR, because it’s SS Rajamouli’s movie and it is coming after Baahubali 2 which is India’s biggest blockbuster, so it naturally has more buzz. The movie stars two big stars and there’s Rajamouli, and they have already done extensive campaign and the promotions have also worked out well. RRR is a bigger movie than Radhe Shyam, so RRR will take a lead at the box office.”