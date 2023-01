RRR is the talk of the town again. After making history at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 by bagging the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The Telugu language film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead alongside Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and others. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is busy promoting and attending the premiere of RRR at various international events. And he recently met one of the biggest filmmakers across the globe Steven Spielberg and was left in awe. Even MM Keeravani was in awe. Their pics are going viral online.

SS Rajamouli is seen evidently spellbound on meeting Spielberg. He proclaimed, "I just met GOD,"

Even MM Keeravani, the Golden Globes Award winner and composer of Naatu Naatu had a fanboy moment on meeting Steven who told him that he liked the Naatu Naatu song. Tweets of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani are going viral online and even fans are celebrating the moment. Check out Rajamouli and Keeravani's tweets here:

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️?? pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

SS Rajamouli’s speech on RRR not being a Bollywood movie goes viral



RRR was screened for the Directors Guild of America recently and the director SS Rajamouli’s speech from the same has gone viral. Rajamouli said that RRR is not a Bollywood film but a Telugu film from the South of India. He said that if people tell him that they did not feel like the movie went on for three hours, he feels like a successful filmmaker. Talking about RRR’s win at the Golden Globes Awards 2023, a lot of Bollywood personalities congratulated the team on their win.