RRR is showing no signs of stopping, the magic of the movie is still alive after a year. The movie became a blockbuster releasing in March 2022. The SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus garnered immense love and adulation worldwide receiving international accolades. Many international filmmakers and artists showered appreciation on the sheer imagination of the director. The newest one to laud Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s RRR is Jonathan Majors who is a villain in Marvel. Also Read - Angad Bedi reveals he married Neha Dhupia with only Rs 3 lakhs; the actor doubted his stability

The antagonist position in Marvel Cinematic Universe is vacant for long after Thanos and then walks in Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors played the role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania making his big screen debut. In a recent interview with ETimes, Jonathan revealed he has watched RRR multiple times when asked to share his view on Indian films and whether he has watched any. The actor first questioned if he watches Indian films and spoke of how much he loved RRR. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Vicky Kaushal attends the party, fans photoshop Katrina Kaif to fill the void

The Hollywood actor said he watch the grand extravaganza by Rajamouli multiple times because it is a three-hour-long film. He enjoyed the experience and loved watching both the actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR on screen. Jonathan aka Kang also added that he is open to recommendations for Indian films to watch. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2023: Yami Gautam reveals what the day of love means to her; shares what she finds utterly OTT about V-day [Exclusive Interview]

RRR is a period drama directed by SS Rajamouli and the film stars Ram Charan and JR. NTR in the lead role. It also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the cameo. The film has bagged critically acclaimed international titles. Song Naatu Naatu from RRR won Best Original Song Award at the Golden Globes Awards. The team also won the Best Foreign film Award and Best Song Award again for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards. RRR is now looking forward to winning the Oscar after the popular song got nominated for the Academy Awards.