RRR New Release date: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt starrer makers LOCK this date

Jr NTR, , starrer RRR makers have finalised release date. The makers have finally locked in on a March release. However, unlike previously stated, RRR will now release on 25th March 2022. Earlier, the makers had revealed that they are eyeing for either 18th March or 22 April 2022 release given the increasing COVID cases in the country. However, now, they have skipped the stated dates. They dropped a poster announcing the finalised release date of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Check out the announcement of RRR's new release date here:

Talking about RRR, originally, the period-action-drama film was scheduled for a 7th January 2022 release. However, the increasing COVID positive cases across the country had forced the makers to postpone the release indefinitely. However, now finally, they have a release date locked in.

Talking about RRR, Rajamouli scripted the movie from K V Vijayendra Prasad's original story. RRR is bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. The film also stars Olivia Morris, , Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and to name a few.

A couple of days ago, in an interview with Indian Express, the ace filmmaker opened up on the roles of Alia Bhatt and . The filmmaker revealed that a role cannot be based on its length. He, however, did add that both Ajay and Alia's roles are important in the movie. He called Ajay's character, the soul of the film. Whereas Alia's character brings a balance in the movie.

He said, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."