RRR, NTR 30 and more: Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming films promise to be pan-India blockbusters

The Young Tiger of Tollywood, Jr NTR is one of the most popular stars among masses. While his performances in films like Janatha Garage, , Aravindha Sametha and others, have impressed the masses, the multi-talented star is lined-up with biggies, which are expected to be pan-India blockbusters. So, let's check them out...

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. The film stars Jr NTR, , , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It was scheduled to release on October 13 but the makers have postponed it due to the pandemic crisis.

NTR 30

స్నేహానికి విలువ ఇచ్చే వ్యక్తిత్వం అరుదు. అటువంటి అరుదైన స్నేహితుడు, సన్నిహితుడు అయిన కొరటాల శివ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing my dear friend and well wisher, @sivakoratala garu a very Happy Birthday — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 15, 2021

After Janatha Garage, Jr NTR and will reunite for NTR 30. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. The pan-India venture will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

NTR 31

Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel .Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces ??. God Bless ! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 4, 2021

Jr NTR will collaborate with Salaar and KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for NTR 31. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts and will go on floors post the pandemic crisis.

Jr NTR - Trivikram Srinivas

Post the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the actor-director duo will collaborate for another project, which will be produced by S Radha Krishna Kumar's Haarika & Hassine Creations.