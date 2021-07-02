RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

The humongous success of franchise has opened the doors of several south films in the northern markets, which helped them to get a pan-India release and gave the audience an opportunity to enjoy regional films without the language barrier thanks to the dubbed version releases in the theatres. With films like and KGF 2 doing great with the help of multiple languages releases, we have a list of upcoming south films, which are follow the same strategy... Also Read - Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

RRR

Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli's upcoming venture RRR is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films among the masses. The crossover Telugu film, which boasts the ensemble cast of Jr NTR, , , , and Olivia Morris, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other Indian languages.

Pushpa

The Stylish-star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun's upcoming action-thriller Pushpa, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and , will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages. The directorial will be released in two parts and the second one will hit the screens next year.

KGF 2

Just like the first part, KGF 2 too will hit the screens in multiple languages apart from its original Kannada language, which include Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars and in pivotal roles.

Liger

The romantic sports drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and in lead roles has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. Along with these languages, it will release in dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is directed by Temper and iSmart Shankar helmer .

Adipurush

The 3D mythological venture based on the epic Ramayana has also been shot in Telugu and Hindi. Featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and in lead roles, the film will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut.

Salaar

And we have another Prabhas venture, which will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The action-thriller also stars in a lead role.

Radhe Shyam

Yes, we have one more Prabhas film in the form of Radhe Shyam, which will hit the screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The romantic period drama also stars , Bhagyashree and others in pivotal roles.