SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest hits of the year. The film, which was released in March, collected Rs. 1111.7 crore at the box office worldwide. After it’s OTT release on Netflix, the film started getting a lot of praises internationally and till now it gets trend on social media for various reasons. Even some Hollywood filmmakers took to Twitter to praise the movie, and now, it is learnt that there have been offers from Korea to remake the film in Korean.

Sunitha Tati of Guru Film has co-produced Sakhini Dakhini starring Nivetha Thomas and . The movie is an official remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners.

According to Gulte, during the promotion of the film, Sunitha stated that while the whole world is behind Korean films, Koreans are behind RRR. She revealed that there was a huge offer from Korean makers for remake rights. Sunitha stated that when they told about it to SS Rajamouli, he had an interesting reaction. However, she didn’t give any details about how and what the filmmaker actually said.

Well, South films are remade in Hindi, and Korean films are remade in multiple languages. But, it’s interesting to see that now Korean filmmakers are interested to remake a South film that has received a great response across the globe.

RRR is also said to be one of the tough contenders as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. In fact, Variety Magazine had Jr NTR in their prediction list of Best Actors for the Academy Awards.

With the franchise, SS Rajamouli had set the filmmaking standards high in India. And now, with RRR he has impressed audiences across the globe. The filmmaker’s next is with and everyone already has high expectations from it.