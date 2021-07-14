RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR to treat fans with a great surprise on Friendship Day? Here's what we know

Recently, we saw the makers of RRR announcing that a special making video of the film titled Roar of RRR will be released on July 15 at 11 am. While fans are eagerly waiting for this clip, the latest reports suggests that makers are planning for another surprise for fans as they will sharing a special video of lead actors Jr NTR and on the occasion of Friendship Day (August 1), where the audience will see the crazy camaraderie between the two superstars. Well, we can't wait for the makers to make an official announcement on this awesome news. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Crucial updates on RRR and KGF 2, Mani Ratnam opens up on Ponniyin Selvan's release, Valimai’s pre-release business and more

In the motion poster of the film, we saw as the element of fire and Jr. NTR as the element of water. When asked about this, SS Rajamouli replied, "Fire and Water are the two opposing elements. One can destroy the other. But if they come together and create steam, the force generated can run the motor of the world." Also Read - Alia Bhatt to shine in Hollywood! The Brahmastra actress signs up with the same agency that manages Gal Gadot, Emma Stone and more

RRR, which will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, also features , , , , and Olivia Morris in key roles. The movie is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country.