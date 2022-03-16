RRR: Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli support Ukrainian crew amid the Russia-Ukraine war

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring and Jr NTR in the lead roles was shot in Ukraine. The shoot took placed before the Russia-Ukraine war, and recently, Ram Charan and Rajamouli spoke about the Ukrainian crew they shot with while the shooting of the film. Ram, who is also known for philanthropy work, has helped a security guard in Ukraine who guarded him during the shooting of the film. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reveals if Bachchhan Paandey box office collection will be affected by Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR

According to Indiaglitz, Charan revealed that the guard has been going through financial trouble. The actor further said that he has supported the security guard financially so he and his family can sustain themselves in these difficult times. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors and their favourite holiday destinations will give you serious wanderlust

IANS has reported that SS Rajamouli has been inquiring about the crew in Ukraine. The filmmaker stated, “We were there to shoot some important scenes for RRR. It is a beautiful country and at the time of the shoot, I had no idea about these issues. Only after I came back, did I now understand the seriousness. I kept on inquiring about the well-being of the people who had worked for RRR while we shot there in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

RRR, which also stars and , is all set to release on 25th March 2022. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-India films, and the movie is expected to take the box office by storm. The trailer and the songs of RRR have grabbed everyone’s attention.

A couple of days ago, a song titled Etthara Jenda was released and it has received a fantastic response. The track features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR. RRR will mark Alia’s Telugu debut, and her fans are excited to watch her in the period drama.