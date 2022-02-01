It was yesterday that SS Rajamouli announced that his magnum opus RRR will make it to the theatres on March 25. Earlier, the film was going to hit the theatres in the month of January. However, due to third wave of Coronavirus, the makers had to postpone the film's release. March 18 was locked by RRR makers to release the film but once again there has been a change in the schedule. Now, the film starring Jr NTR, , and will make it to the theatres on March 25. But what made the makers push the film's release by a week? If a latest report is anything to go by, the film's release date has been pushed as late actor 's film James is set to release on March 17. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt – 9 B-town actresses whose wardrobe malfunctions grabbed headlines

As per a Pinkvilla reports, the makers of RRR brought about a change in the schedule as a mark of respect to the late actor. James is one of the highly-anticipated films as it is the last film of Puneeth Rajkumar to hit the screens. A source told the portal, "His last film, James, is slated to release on March 17. While the distributors in Karnataka were already having mega plans to celebrate power star's last film, SS Rajamouli and co. on their own will decided to delay their magnum opus by a week. It's their tribute to the legendary actor."

With RRR being delayed, it has also avoided clashing with Bachchan Pandey and others. Films like Acharya, Radhe Shyam and others are also going to hit the screens in the month of March and April. Well, we are expecting the box office to be on fire all the time.