RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer's interval scene cost a WHOPPING amount – find out

RRR may have been postponed indefinitely, but the hype around the next SS Rajamouli film after is ever high. RRR stars , Jr NTR, , , Olivia Morris, , Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and to name a few. The film is a period action-drama. And now, the ace filmmaker has revealed that there was a scene in the film which cost a WHOPPING amount to be made. While talking to The Quint, the director of RRR himself revealed that there was an interval scene that was shot over 65 nights and it cost the makers a whopping Rs 75 lakhs per night. You read that right!

S.S. Rajamouli was asked about some of the tense moments on the sets of RRR and he had gone on to narrate this particular incident. He said the money made him tense. "When we have these big units and if something goes wrong, every minute costs lakhs of money. If things are not flowing smoothly when we are shooting a big sequence. Like, for example, we were shooting the interval sequence [in RRR] for 65 nights and there were hundreds of actors who were flown from different countries to play their part. And each night of shooting cost Rs 75 lakh," the filmmaker told the portal, reports TOI. The filmmaker revealed that it had affected him a lot since he like everything to happen on time. "I blew my top off during those times other than that I'm pretty much calm and composed,' Rajamouli said.

On January 1, 2022, RRR makers finally announced the postponing of the ensemble cast movie owing to the surge in COVID cases in the country. "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie," the statement read. Meanwhile, due to the postponing of the film, the producers seem to have already suffered some losses. A report in TOI said that RRR had got a huge advance booking. And now the makers have to refund the audience. The amount is said to be somewhere around Rs 8-10 crore.