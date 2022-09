Everyone was expecting that either SS Rajamouli’s RRR or Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files will be selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. But, the Gujarati film Chhello Show has been selected as India’s official entry. Well, netizens are quite upset with this as most of them, especially fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, thought that RRR will be selected. However, while the film has not been selected as India’s official entry, it still has a chance to be in the Oscars 2023. Wondering how? Read on to know more…

According to a report in Variety, the US distributor of RRR has decided to launch a full awards campaign and is calling on the 10,000 Academy members to consider voting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial in all categories.

RRR will be submitted in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay, Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Original Song, Original Score, and many more. Now, this has made all the fans of RRR very excited.

President of Variance Films, Dylan Marchetti stated that over the last six months everyone has seen the joy that RRR brought to the global audience. He also spoke about how the film received a fantastic response at the box office worldwide and trended on Netflix. He further said he has heard fans saying that RRR is the best film of the year. Dylan concluded, “We proudly invite the Academy to consider RRR in all categories.”

#RRRForOscars, #RamCharanForOscars, and #NTRForOscars have been trending on social media for the past many days. Ram Charan and Jr NTR had made it to Variety’s Best Actor Oscar 2023 prediction list, and fans of both stars were super excited about it. Well now, let’s wait and watch whether RRR will make it to Oscars 2023 individually or not.