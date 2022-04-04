RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film to get a sequel? SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad REVEALS

The thundering success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has established Tollywood as India's new cinema powerhouse. With its worldwide earnings crossing Rs 900 crore mark and its Hindi version racing towards Rs 200 crore mark, RRR has proved that SS Rajamouli's competition is himself after edging out his own : The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Now Rajamouli's father and KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer for blockbusters like Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali and RRR, has revealed that he has started exploring possibilities of a probable sequel for the and Jr NTR starrer. Also Read - Ram Charan Surprised His Fans And Could The Movie Enter 1000Crore? Watch Video

"Some ideas popped up, as I started exploring the possible sequel. Everybody liked it too. If God is willing, it may happen sometime later", the writer said in a recent interview, as quoted by IANS. Also Read - After RRR box office success, SS Rajamouli to make Baahubali 3 with Prabhas? Producer Prasad Devineni makes BIG reveal

Vijayendra Prasad also addressed the issue of unhappy fans who felt that Jr NTR had a low-key role as compared to Ram Charan in the film. "NTR is basking in the glorious success of RRR right now. He has been vocal about this movie being his career's best performance. There is no truth in the talk that NTR was given lesser preference, while he is the one who got one of the best, emotional songs in the movie. Let the stars enjoy their success. Please don't rub your insecurities and personal agendas on them," he concluded. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 10 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie enjoys one of the best second Sundays of all time

RRR has become Indian cinema's highest-ever grosser with its dream run at the box office worldwide. Coming close on the heels of the success of the -starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which was 2021's highest-grossing film pan-India, RRR has made it amply clear that Telugu commercial cinema is the new entertainment leader in post-Covid India, especially when compared with much-hyped commercial duds such as 83, Gangubai Kathiyawadi and Bachchan Pandey.

Not only films, Telugu movie stars, such as , Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, have become well-known names across the country.