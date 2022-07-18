SS Rajamouli's RRR has captured the imagination of the western world. People who are huge fans of Marvel Films have described RRR as an incredible film viewing experience. Now, IndieWire has reported that RRR aka Roudram Ranam Rudhiram could win an Oscar in 2023. It could be in the Best International Feature Film category. In the past few days we have seen how film experts, filmmakers and western audience is showering love on RRR. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson said that he watched RRR on his birthday. He tweeted, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Birthday: Baywatch to The Matrix Resurrections; desi girl's Hollywood projects that should be on your watchlist

Well, Guardians of the Galaxy maker James Gunn has also praised the movie. He said he watched the movie and totally loved it. Some critics have also lavished praise on SS Rajamouli. The screenwriter of movies like Mandy, Aaron Stewart Ahn tweeted that he did love to write a movie for Ram Charan. He tweeted, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn't get that. I'm here for more great Indian movies."

The other movies that are strong contenders for the Best International Feature Film are 'Both Sides of the Blade' (France), 'Corsage' (Austria), 'Decision to Leave' (Korea), 'Holy Spider' (Denmark), 'One Fine Morning' (France), 'Tori and Lokita' (Belgium) and 'Utama' (Bolivia). While Decision to Leave from Korea is a romantic mystery, Utama is about a couple who live in the arid highlands of the Bolivian Altiplano. IndieWire has said that like Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire which won eight Oscars, RRR too has strong chances in the technical categories.

Well, such glowing praise should impact the jury from India that will send out their film to the Oscars. This means that SS Rajamouli and co need to lobby hard to put it out there.