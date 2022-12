SS Rajamouli's RRR film features and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film has time and again proved its mettle at various international award shows. Recently, the epic acting drama film has been given Best Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Atlanta Film Critics Circle took to social media as they announced that RRR has won Best Picture at the award ceremony. The tweet read, 'The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR.'

Have a look at Atlanta Film Critics Circle's tweet -

Resharing the post on the official handle of RRR they wrote, 'Thank you so much @ATLFilmCritics (folded hands emojis) #RRRMovie'. RRR has been scoring big this season and fans are going gaga over it.

Morever, RRR's director SS Rajamouli was named the best Director for the film at the New York Film Critics Circle. SS Rajamouli beat Hollywood directors including , Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince. He was also featured on the front page of LA Times and also earned Oscar 2023 nominations.

Here's how netizens reacted to RRR's big win -

Coming from this man means so much to me. As an Indian, it feels so amazing that people are loving 'RRR' wholeheartedly. ❤️#RRRMovie @ssrajamouli https://t.co/qgZiL35TGu — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) December 6, 2022

We RRR elated... ? The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! pic.twitter.com/v8IIjVkVit — Satish-NTR-DHF ⚓️VASTHUNAAA (@Satish_Tarak_99) December 6, 2022

A user wrote, 'Pls re release RRR in India also☺️☺️☺️,' while another wrote, '#RRR Is pride of Indian cinema winning all awards ❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?.' Another user commented saying, 'India must be regretting not choosing this as their pick to represent them this year'.

RRR is a story about the fightback against the British Raj which was initiated by two revolutionaries. The film broke all the records at the international, global box office. RRR film overall collected Rs. 1100 crore worldwide. The film also featured and in pivotal roles. The film even released on Netflix on May 20 and became popular among masses.