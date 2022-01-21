SS Rajamouli's film RRR release date is out. And the makers have adopted a unique strategy of blocking two new dates. That's right. The makers of , Jr NTR and starrer have BLOCKED not one but two dates for the release and it has conditions apply. RRR makers dropped a statement a couple of minutes ago announcing their decision on the pending release of SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus. "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on 28th April 2022," (sic) the statement said. Check it out here: Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer's new release date has a Baahubali 2 connect?

RRR was initially scheduled to release on 7th January 2022. However, the growing COVID cases had forced the makers to push the release indefinitely. The previous statement that the makers released read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

Talking about RRR, the film also stars , Olivia Morris, , Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and to name a few. The movie is extensively shot across India, with a few sequences being shot in Ukraine and Bulgaria. RRR is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. Originally planned for a 30 July 2020 release, the pandemic had delayed the shoot of the film. The music of RRR has been composed by MM Keeravani. He is a frequent collaborator of SS Rajamouli.