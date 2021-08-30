RRR: Release of Jr NTR-Ram Charan's magnum opus gets delayed? Here's when it is expected to hit screens

Blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. The introductory promos of the lead characters and Dosti track have already garnered a monstrous response from the audience. While the mega-budget film is set to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to push the film to the next year, since it doesn't look that the pandemic scenario will come under control till October. Apparently, the film might release on January 7, 2022. Interestingly, three Tollywood biggies are releasing around that time, which are Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati-Nithya Menen's Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also Read - RRR BEATS Allu Arjun's Pushpa to become the most-awaited Telugu film of the year

Talking about RRR, the film is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment and stars Jr NTR, , , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. The music of the film is given by MM Keeravani and the camera is cranked by KK Senthil Kumar.

So, are you excited for this big-budget pan-India venture?