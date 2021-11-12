RRR song Naatu Naatu: After fans, YouTube India praises the energetic moves of the leading duo; claims, 'Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed'

On Wednesday, the makers of RRR dropped the second song of the film titled Naatu Naatu, where we saw the energetic moves of Jr NTR and taking the social media by storm. While fans were bowled over by the amazing moves of the leading duo, YouTube India too felt the dance steps are faster than internet as they tweeted, "to be honest, Ram Charan and NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed." In the next tweet, they wrote, "lol someone in the comments said "their dance moves are faster than our internet" and we agree." Also Read - ​RRR: Jr NTR's costar Olivia Morris looks like a princess straight out of a dream and THESE pics are proof

to be honest, Ram Charan and NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed pic.twitter.com/o44mU14FgP — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) November 11, 2021

lol someone in the comments said "their dance moves are faster than our internet" and we agree ? — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) November 11, 2021

Crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the music of the song is composed by MM Keeravani while the lyrics are penned by Chandrabose. The choreography of this high-energy song is done by Prem Rakshith. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho): Dapper in formals, Jr NTR and Ram Charan shake the ground with energetic foot-tapping dance steps in their mass anthem – watch video

Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film also stars , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. It is set to hit the screens on January 7 and will lock horns with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi at the ticket windows.