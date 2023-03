RRR team is continuing its winning streak. After bagging multiple international accolades like Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Hollywood Critics Association Awards SS Rajamouli's directorial has now won the Oscars for Naatu Naatu. The electrifying song has not only become a global hit but it made India proud. The song became a sensation in 2022 and made everyone dance to its beats. Naatu Naatu became the second Indian song to win the coveted Oscars creating history. Read on more to know about the people behind the global hit track. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: RRR team reacts to Oscar win; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn to clash in Diwali 2024 and more

Naatu Naatu is one of the peppiest songs RRR gave to Indian cinema last year. People across the world tried to emulate the steps and the energy of the song. The song is so engaging that it made its way to the international market. The popular song is composed by MM Keeravani and the lyricist is Chandra Bose. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have sung the song that features actors and Jr. NTR.

Let's know the people behind Naatu Naatu from RRR that became a global sensation. Composer MM Keeravani is the cousin of director SS Rajamouli. He is known as Margatha Mani in Tamil Malayalam film industries. Keeravni has composed songs across Indian languages and has also won a National Award. His Hindi compositions include 'Tum mile dil khile' (Criminal 1995) and 'Gali mein aaj chand nikla' in 's , 1998.

Chandrabose is the lyricist of Naatu Naatu, predominantly works in Telugu language. He has written lyrics for more than three thousand songs after debuting in 1995 with the Telugu film Taj Mahal. He is known for using simple colloquial Telugu words in his songs, making them more accessible and memorable for listeners. Chandrabose has won several awards and his latest apart from international is for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Kaala Bhairava who is one of the singer is Keeravani’s son. Bhairava has lent his voice for songs in films like , Dear Comrade, and Jersey. Another singer who has sung RRR is Rahul Sipligunj. He started as an independent singer and has singing credits in over 50 films till now. Sipligunj has sung for films like , and .