It is such a proud moment for India. Not one but two Oscar Awards were won. At the 95th Academy Award, SS Rajamouli's film created history. The song Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. It is for the first time that India has won in this category. And of course, everyone is more than happy. Ace actor Chiranjeevi is among the happiest as the song Naatu Naatu starred his son Ram Charan along with Jr NTR. He was among the first ones to tweet and express his joy over Naatu Naatu's big win.

Other stars like , and many more took to their respective social media handles to congratulate RRR on their big win. Many stars like , , Naggarjuna Akkineni and others also celebrated The Elephant Whisperers' win at Oscars 2023.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Beautiful ❤️#RRRMovie#NaatuNaatu Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 13, 2023

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud ?? moment ? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! ???? A Billion ?? Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies

#Oscars95 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023

Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli

For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers This is the year of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/jeQIIGXUc4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 13, 2023

Sir @mmkeeravaani YOU OSCARRED IT! ?????? CONGRATS to the KILLER TEAM of RRR ????? — (@RGVzoomin) March 13, 2023

Indeed it is an iconic day that will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. Well-deserved wins.