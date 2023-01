Yet another achievement gets unclocked by team RRR. After winning big at Golden Globes 2023 and many more international award ceremonies, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has made its way to Oscar 2023. The song Naatu Naatu has received a nomination in the Best Song category. It is competing against songs like - Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, 's Hold My Hand from : Maverick, 's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. Social media is abuzz with the news as everyone is rejoicing at this moment. Stars like , and others sent in their best wishes to RRR team.

RRR and Naatu Naatu are trending on Twitter with fans, celebrities and everyone expressing happiness. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and stated that the film RRR is now a step away from achieving the pinnacle of cinematic glory.

ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! ????? Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 24, 2023

It indeed is a proud moment for all and now everyone has their fingers crossed. Hope Oscar comes home.