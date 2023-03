The world has been grooving to the RRR song Naatu Naatu. The song made India proud by winning at Oscars 2023. It won the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and also at the Golden Globe Awards. And that is not all, back home, the song won the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023. Nominated in the Best Song - South category, the song was a clear winner with the maximum votes from fans and the celeb jury. The song is composed by M. M. Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Picturised on two of the biggest Telugu stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, song has been a rage ever since the teasers went out even before RRR release. Expressing joy over the latest win, lyricist Chandrabose expressed, "BollywoodLife.com has awarded the best song Award to Naatu Naatu. I am very excited and happy. Winning BollywoodLife.com Award right after the Oscars is special. I would like to thank BollywoodLife.com, jury and fans."

The celebrated lyricist was still in the US when he heard the news of the big win at BL Awards 2023 and he sent us a heartfelt voice note expressing joy and gratitude. The other songs that were nominated in the Best Song categories along with Naatu Naatu are Megham Karukatha from Thiruchitrambalam, Naatu Naatu from RRR, O Sita from Sita Ramam. The other winners in the South Cinema categories are Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara, Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam, Best Director: Vipin Das for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Best Supporting Role: Murali Sharma for Godfather, Best Film: Kantara and Best Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Watch the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 ceremony here:

About BollywoodLife.com Awards

In its 4th edition this year, BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 is a celebration of talent across various genres of Entertainment. Fans nominate their chosen ones in various categories like Bollywood, OTT, Social Media, South and Bhojpuri cinema, and Television and VOTE to make their favourites win. The awards are held virtually, preceded by Masterclasses with Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Abbas Tyrewala and more and included panel discussions with the likes of Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Ulka Gupta, Saiyami Kher amongst others.