RRR: SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan do some patch work on the talkie portions — read report

RRR is the film the whole of India is waiting for. SS Rajamouli's period action drama is slated to release on October 13, 2021. After the lockdown was eased, the unit shot the movie at good speed. It seems only a couple of songs are left to be filmed. Now, Great Andhra has reported that SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan are shooting some of the talkie portions of the movie. It seems the work will take two to three days. Post this, they will start work on the promotional song. RRR is a mega-budget venture so the makers do not wish to compromise on quality at any point. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Roar of RRR takes the internet by storm, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to make her acting debut and more

Two days, the makers had unveiled the making of RRR. The video which got tagged as #RoarOfRRR was loved by fans. In fact, we got goosebumps seeing the scale and execution that has gone into the film. Now, people cannot wait for the end product. Alia Bhatt started shooting her portions with SS Rajamouli just after the lockdown got over. It seems there is a song that has been shot on a set worth Rs three crore. It is not only fans who are gushing over the video. Celebs are also floored. Also Read - RRR: Did you know the box office blockbusters SS Rajamouli has churned out with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Get ready to get your mind blown

Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame tweeted, "@ssrajamouli

does not just use what he has at his disposal to give the people a film. He decides what to give the people and then makes it possible, no matter what it takes. What an incredible BTS for what looks like a one of its kind film! Congrats team @RRRMovie," while Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter, "World be calm the #RRR has just started it’s prowl!!" Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun announces daughter Allu Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni's film, RRR's BTS video featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR stuns fans and more