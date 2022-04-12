RRR: SS Rajamouli FINALLY has the PERFECT answer to claims that Ram Charan overshadowed Jr NTR in the film

RRR is SS Rajamouli's biggest film in his career now and he couldn't be more thankful to his actor and Jr NTR to help him achieve this dream. Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been gaining a lot of accolades for their outstanding performances in the film. However, when it's a two-hero film the competition conversation starts among their fans and this exactly happened with Ram and Taarak. While Ram cleared these claims that he took away all the limelight from NTR in the film, now the filmmaker Rajamouli has the perfect answer on the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash RESPONDS to Neetu Kapoor's reaction on Ranbir-Alia wedding, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s goof up caught by netizens and more

In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, " That was not the right way of putting it, that Charan walked away with all the accolades. Of course, Charan did a splendid job, and Tarak did a mind-blowing job. As a director, I can't be happier with the kind of output both of them gave. But saying that one actor is better than the other is the way you look at it. If you feel for one person, then you'll… If you look at it from a certain perspective, it might seem like one actor has been given more screen space or more elevation scenes."

He further added, " "For example, I can say that Charan has been given more space in the climax because it is the last thing that you walk away with. It seems like Charan is getting more attention than Tarak. But if I had stopped the film after Komuram Bheemudo, it would look like Charan is just a bystander and Tarak is taking the entire screen space. As a storyteller, you shouldn't do that kind of judgement. Always look at how much empathy, as an audience, you are feeling for the characters." By concluding hehe said, " "If you look at the story, Tarak saves Charan twice. Charan saves Tarak once." We hope now the conversation around Ram Charan overshadowing Taarak will end forever.