RRR: SS Rajamouli gears up to shoot back-to-back schedules of the Ram Charan-Jr. NTR starrer

SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses, will reportedly resume its shoot in the coming days. Since the government has given the permission to shoot the films, the director doesn't want to waste anymore time and is gearing up to shoot back-to-back schedules starting with songs followed by patchwork of important scenes. The makers will try to wrap up the film as early as possible as there scare that we might see the third wave of COVID-19 in July or August.

Talking about RRR, which will be released in multiple languages, is made on the budget of Rs 400 crore. In the motion poster of the film, we saw as the element of fire and Jr. NTR as water. When asked about this, SS Rajamouli replied, "Fire and Water are the two opposing elements. One can destroy the other. But if they come together and create steam, the force generated can run the motor of the world." The filmmaker hinted that they come together against the Britishers. The director also said that since the duo are good friends it was easy for him to bring them on board. "They didn't even take a minute to say yes," revealed the filmmaker. Produced by DVV entertainment, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Sharan in key roles.

Reportedly, RRR is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. So, are you excited for this pan-India magnum opus? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.