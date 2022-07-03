Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, smashed several box office records ever since opening, including going past Baahubali 2 to become the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema at the box office both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. RRR ended its lifetime run with an eye-popping ₹1115 crore gross worldwide, fourth on the lost of highest grossing Indian movies globally of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali the Conclusion and KGF 2 – the Yash starrer overtaking it to claim the third spot. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold in a pink ruffled dress proving she will be one of the most gorgeous moms of Bollywood

RRR beats Tom Gun Maverick and The Batman at HCA Awards

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR continues to set new benchmarks in Hollywood. After receiving copious praise from several Hollywood Directors and technicians, the magnum opus has now added another feather to its cop by ending up as the runner up at the Hollywood Critics Association mid-season awards, beating the likes of favourites like Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, Turning Red, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, The Northman and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Everything Everywhere All At Once was the winner.

And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to… Everything Everywhere All At Once Runner up: RRR #HCAMidseasonAwards #A24 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce @A24 @EEAAOA24 pic.twitter.com/PMrxkgWVQ1 — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) July 1, 2022

RRR recreates its box office magic on OTT

RRR is now replicating that same box office magic it displayed some months ago in the OTT arena. A little over a week ago, the SS Rajamouli directorial made its digital premiere in the Hindi version on Netflix – the South versions appeared on ZEE5. Within this short time frame, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) has skyrocketed to the OTT platform's top five movies list in the US while also making it to the top ten list in over sixty countries. RRR well and truly continues its path of domination, doesn't it?