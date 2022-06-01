Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, smashed several box office records ever since opening, including going past Baahubali 2 to become the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema at the box office both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. RRR ended its lifetime run with an eye-popping ₹1115 crore gross worldwide, fourth on the lost of highest grossing Indian movies globally of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali the Conclusion and KGF 2 – the Yash starrer overtaking it to claim the third spot. Also Read - Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli is upset with Ayan Mukherji; says, 'I came to Mumbai twice after RRR release but…’

RRR recreates its box office magic on OTT

RRR is now replicating that same box office magic it displayed some months ago in the OTT arena. A little over a week ago, the SS Rajamouli directorial made its digital premiere in the Hindi version on Netflix – the South versions appeared on ZEE5. Within this short time frame, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) has skyrocketed to the OTT platform's top five movies list in the US while also making it to the top ten list in over sixty countries. RRR well and truly continues its path of domination, doesn't it?

1.) Dangal: ₹2024 crore gross

2.) Baahubali 2: ₹1810 crore gross

3.) KGF Chapter 2: ₹1220 crore gross

4.) RRR: ₹1115 crore gross

5.) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹969 crore gross

6.) Secret Superstar: ₹967 crore gross

7.) PK: ₹854 crore gross

8.) 2.0: ₹800 crore gross

9.) Baahubali: ₹650 crore gross

10.) Sultan: ₹623 crore gross

11.) Sanju: ₹587 crore gross

12.) Padmaavat: ₹585 crore gross

13.) Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹565 crore gross

14.) Dhoom 3: ₹556 crore gross

15.) War: ₹476 crore gross

No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR.