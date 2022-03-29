Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. However, with all the good, there's some unfortunate developments, too. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t get enough of it either way, then this next RRR update might just get your blood boiling for all the wrong reasons. Also Read - Trending South News Today: The Kashmir Files does well despite RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to be out on OTT soon and more

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Director Rajamouli, the producers of the movie, DVV Entertainment, and a section of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan fans abroad who've learned about it are seething mad at the Hollywood press. Why? Well, on the one hand, the American media has been effusive in its praise of RRR for how the movie is dominating the Hollywood box office not just form the perspective of an Indian movie, but overall, but on the other hand, it has labelled it a Bollywood movie, and this is just not sitting right with the makers and fans. Our source further informs us that the makers are eyeing possible avenues to see if they can reach out to major players in the Hollywood media and rectify this error.

Coming to the overall worldwide box office collection, SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos, brought in a ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day and then held exceedingly well on days 2 and 3 to hit a hattrick of centuries over its first weekend, for a cumulative 3-day total gross of ₹488 crore. The massive drops from day 1 were as there's no way the movie can again pull off 200-crore plus or close to it in a single day. Any which way you look at it, the collection thus far is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions.

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup of RRR below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹114.50 crore gross

Day 3: ₹145 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹488 crore gross

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.