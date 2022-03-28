Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t contain your excitement either way or can't get enough of its box office dominance right out of the gate, then we’ve got some inside scoop for you about a new development that might soon occur in the movie. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani's sartorial outings were just too blah

As per a well-placed source within the industry, Rajamouli has received multiple requests from exhibitors (that's theatre owners for the uninitiated) across the board, who're playing the South versions of RRR, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, to add English subtitles to the movie in those portions where the non-Indian actors recite English dialogues as they're of the opinion that the audience, especially the common masses who're thronging the film in droves, are having a tough time comprehending said dialogues. Apparently, they've arrived at this conclusion after multiple feedback and inquiries from their patrons. It remains to be seen if the Director and the producers of RRR heed the request.

Coming to the overall worldwide box office collection, SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos, brought in a ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day and then held exceedingly well on day two to hit another century and haul in a gross of ₹108.50 crore, for a cumulative 2-day total gross of ₹337 crore. The massive drop from day 1 was expected as there's no way the movie can pull off 200-crore plus in a single day. Any which way you look at it, the collection thus far is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions.

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup of RRR below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹108.50 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹337 crore gross

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.