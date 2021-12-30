RRR: SS Rajamouli reveals shocking details about Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's role in the film

Ever since SS Rajamouli's RRR trailer featuring was out, fans couldn't contain the excitement. The trailer is visually magnificent and one can't wait to watch Alia taking over the screen in Tamil cinema for the first time. Rajamouli too heaves a lot of praises of the actress. But now this revelation made y Rajamouli will leave you shocked that is connected with Alia Bhatt and . Ina n interaction with Indian Express when asked the filmmaker about the length of Ajay and Alia's role. He said, " A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt." Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor generously slashes his fee from Rs 31 crore to ensure a theatrical release

He further added, " They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves.

When asked if the casting of Alia and Ajay was done only to attract the Hindi audience, he said, " No, and I am very sure about it. When I made Makkhi or , I never looked for actors to be from other languages to fill in some sort of economic conditions. But, it is always about actors fitting the characters convincingly and having personality traits that the characters demand and deserve."

The film star and Jr NTR in the lead role. The film is slated to release on January 7, however owing to pandemics the makers might delay the release. The makers of Jersey featuring have postponed their release date due to the threat of Omicron.