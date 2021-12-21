Ace director SS Rajamouli is all set to take the audience for a larger-than-life cinematic experience with his upcoming magnum opus RRR. While the movie is all set to hit the screens on January 7, Rajamouli has revealed spoilers for and Jr NTR's introductory scenes and it will surely fuel the audience's curiosity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Devoleena-Bichukale kiss controversy to calling Umar Riaz violent doctor, 5 times Salman Khan got BRUTALLY trolled for schooling contestants

At a lavish pre-release event organised by the makers of RRR in Mumbai, Rajamouli spilled some beans on Jr NTR and Ram Charan's entry in the film. Calling the two actors as his Ram and Bheem, the filmmaker said, "They are part of my family. We had earlier worked on superhit films and it was their stardom that made me a star director. Charan is a fantastic actor and he doesn't know it. Tarak is also a fantastic actor, but he knows it."

Giving spoilers about their entry scenes, Rajamouli said, "I troubled them so much. For Tarak's introduction scene, we made him run in a jungle in Bulgaria without chappals. He ran like a tiger. Similarly, for Charan, we pushed him in the middle of 2000 people. There was sweat, dust and blood. It is one of the best scenes I have shot in my career."

Bollywood celebrities , , along with 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli, and others who attended the event were seen in a perky mood, as they interacted at the venue.

Salman, who attended the event as the chief guest spoke highly of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. "I really love Jr NTR's acting. He is a natural performer," Salman said, lauding the 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actor. "I have always seen Ram Charan only with injuries. Each time, when I ask him how he got injured, I am told about his workout sessions, or shooting action sequences, which are the reasons behind those injuries. Such is the hard work he puts in for his projects," Salman said.

Salman, who shared his expectations on 'RRR', conveyed that it is advisable for any Indian film to release at least 4 months post 'RRR's release as such is the hype around the film. "Don't dare to release any new film for the next 4 months after the release of 'RRR'," said Salman, hinting that the box-office run of the film will be spectacular.

