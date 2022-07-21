RRR: SS Rajamouli slammed by this historian for showing Britishers as 'villain', desi fans come to the filmmaker's defence

SS Rajamouli is right now under the radar of this historian who is strongly slamming him for showing British in a bad light in her super hit film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is purely fictional and the storyline shows how British Raj ruled over India and tortured the people while they invaded the country. But this story hasn't gone down well with historian Robert Tombs who addresses that the movie showing the British casually committing a crime is a sign of absolute ignore or deliberate dishonesty. He even stated how showing British in a bad light and calling them villains makes a few countries come up with heroic stories. He strongly slammed the film and even added, "RRR panders to the reactionary and violent Hindu nationalism that is coming to dominate Indian culture and politics, fanned by the Modi government" Tombs is a professor of French history at the University of Cambridge, he even slammed Netflix for promoting RRR. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts on rumours of dating Ankit Gupta?
While the historian strongly opposes RRR, desi fans have come in support of Rajamouli and the film. The netizens slam Robert Tombs for his defence on the British portal with facts. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Anupama misses Kinjal's doctor's appointment thanks to Chhoti Anu; Barkha and Adhik manipulate Pakhi
Clearly the RRR fans are not ready for any negativity against the film on the portrayal of the British Raj. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor sells his recently purchased 4BHK apartment next to Malaika Arora's home at a Rs 4 crore loss – here's why
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.