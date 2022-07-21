RRR: SS Rajamouli slammed by this historian for showing Britishers as 'villain', desi fans come to the filmmaker's defence

SS Rajamouli is right now under the radar of this historian who is strongly slamming him for showing British in a bad light in her super hit film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is purely fictional and the storyline shows how British Raj ruled over India and tortured the people while they invaded the country. But this story hasn't gone down well with historian Robert Tombs who addresses that the movie showing the British casually committing a crime is a sign of absolute ignore or deliberate dishonesty. He even stated how showing British in a bad light and calling them villains makes a few countries come up with heroic stories. He strongly slammed the film and even added, "RRR panders to the reactionary and violent Hindu nationalism that is coming to dominate Indian culture and politics, fanned by the Modi government" Tombs is a professor of French history at the University of Cambridge, he even slammed Netflix for promoting RRR. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts on rumours of dating Ankit Gupta?

While the historian strongly opposes RRR, desi fans have come in support of Rajamouli and the film. The netizens slam Robert Tombs for his defence on the British portal with facts.

the guy complaining about Britain being portrayed as historical villains by producers in countries we colonised & killed tens of millions is named "ROB TOMBS" ROB

TOMBS If this was satire it'd be too on the nose https://t.co/DoiVAX8voB — chewtoy ???? (@FENNERGY) July 20, 2022

Masterda Surya Sen was tortured in worst possible manner .His teeth were uprooted. His limbs were broken . His unconscious boby was hanged . But yeah RRR made British as villains . The audacity ?. These are just documented ones . There are lakhs of undocumented ones like this . https://t.co/ArczNRP7Lu pic.twitter.com/GHOUuL7Mdc — Subham. (@subhsays) July 20, 2022

Robert Tombs is an absolute bigot as his racism is reflected in this article itself where he says ‘Indians came to him to practice their English’. This is why RRRs should be made, atrocities displayed and gruesomeness of Raj ought to be publicised. https://t.co/l8wd4UpYot — Ajeet Bharti (@AjeetBhartii) July 20, 2022

You can always hate on the British Empire, it is always morally correct https://t.co/TFfhJGvhGK — CEO Of Harper Row! OCTOBER 28! (@MayonettaMatty) July 20, 2022

Speaking as a Brit, if we didn't want to be the villians of other cultures' stories, we should have thought about that before we invaded and occupied them. https://t.co/beqwGCHGp2 — Matt Farr (@thegrampus) July 20, 2022

The Jallianwala Massacre and tens of millions of famine dead under the British in India, would beg to disagree. Tell Robert Tombs his lot absolutely deserve it. — TheseLongWars (@TheseLongWars) July 19, 2022

What I love about RRR is that it paints the British Empire like the Nazis without being apologetic & the only people humanized are Indian officers who worked in the Raj. It doesn't even try to present a benevolent side of the Empire and is confident in the story it wants to tell. https://t.co/W27l8QOZXv — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) July 20, 2022

To British who were global looters,

Fuck you.

To British who were in India,

Fuck you(except Orwell)

To British of current Era, RRR showed good, didn't exist in British Raj.

To Ignorant British,

educate yourself.

To Robert Tombs,

Biggest fuck you.Also, I cannot find your IQ. https://t.co/V0zKiUHCt4 — ~Harish~ (@fluidopinions) July 20, 2022

Clearly the RRR fans are not ready for any negativity against the film on the portrayal of the British Raj.