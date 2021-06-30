RRR: SS Rajamouli to shoot an extravagant song with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan? Exclusive Scoop

After the monstrous success of franchise, maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up to shatter several records with his upcoming pan-India magnum opus RRR (Rama Roudra Rushitam). While the makers shared a crucial update on Tuesday that they have wrapped up the filming and only two songs are remaining to be shot, we have an exclusive scoop about one of these tracks, which will surely make you jump with joy. A source privy to the details pertaining to the film tells us that the makers will shoot a song featuring and by the end of July and the preparations for the same are underway. This track will bring out the mesmerising chemistry between Alluri Sitarama Raju and Sita played by Cherry and Alia. The song promises to be an extravagant track and will be shot at a lavish scale thus making it one of the highlights of this period action drama. Well, we are sure you cannot wait to see the song sequence unfold on the big screen. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's next with Luv Ranjan, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood films which were announced over a year ago, but are yet to go on floors

Talking about RRR, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Interestingly, lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have already finished the dubbing of two languages. The movie is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country.

Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film also features , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. Made on the budget of Rs 400 crore, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13. Though looking at the present scenario of COVID-19 and post-production work, we might see makers shifting the release date to the last month of the year or 2022. So, are you excited for this larger-than-life project? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.