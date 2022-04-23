RRR: SS Rajamouli to work with Alia Bhatt again? Here's what the filmmaker has to say

RRR starring , Jr NTR, and has become a blockbuster at the box office. While Ram and Jr NTR were seen in the lead roles, Alia and Ajay had cameos in the film. After the movie’s release, there were reports that Alia is not happy with the length of the role and she is upset with the film’s team. However, she had shared a statement clarifying that there’s no such thing. Now, Rajamouli has opened up about rumours and he has also stated that he would like to work with Alia again. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor gets a SPECIAL welcome from the cast and crew after his marriage with Alia Bhatt [EXCLUSIVE]

Recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Rajamouli opened up about the rumours and said, "If there are no rumours coming about your film, then you really have to worry about not making an impact. Once the film starts making an impact, only then do the rumour mongers come in and start talking about it. Of course, this is a big BS."

"I really, really, like Alia. I adore her a lot for her acting prowess. I really look forward to working with her again. And I'm sure that she says the same thing about me. We really clicked as an actor and director. Of course, in the film, I did not have a big role for her, in the sense I did not have a lengthy role for her. But that is how the story is. It is not like we thought, okay, we will make a big role and we cut it short. No. We always knew it was a small role, but it is a very, very important role in bringing these two forces together. And that's what I told her and she wholeheartedly agreed to it. We always knew that. And we are absolutely happy working together. And I really, really look forward to work with her again," the filmmaker added.

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Alia again in an SS Rajamouli film. Meanwhile, currently, the actress is busy with the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars as the male lead. The movie is being directed by .