Filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave his third consecutive blockbuster RRR after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Jr NTR and starrer has grossed more than Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. While RRR has now become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill has heaped praises after watching the magnum opus.

"Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of 'RRR' (Rise Roar Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week," he tweeted by sharing RRR poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Overwhelmed with the reports of RRR success, SS Rajamouli had earlier stated that a movie based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and transcend language barriers.

"I'm grateful, humbled, and overwhelmed that I have not just one, but two such films (Baahubali and RRR) that received the kind of reception they did and entered the Rs 1,000 crore club. The biggest desire of every storyteller is to have as many people listen to his story as possible. The success of both Baahubali 2 and RRR proves that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and transcend language barriers," the filmmaker had said.

Rajamouli is also the only Indian director to make worldwide box office history with two films earning Rs 1,000 crore back to back - Baahubali 2 and RRR. There was praise for the film's cinematic scale, action, drama, as well as RRR popularity in overseas markets, like the UK where Indian films traditionally don't do well.