RRR: SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan-Junior NTR film way MORE expensive than Baahubali; AP minister shares details

SS Rajamouli's RRR is all set to release on March 25, 2022. It is the most expensive movie made in India. With his last movie, the Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli broke records and established new milestones for the Indian film industry. Fans are hoping that RRR will make more moolah than Baahubali. Well, one thing has become clear, the budget of the film is far higher than that of the Prabhas - Rana Daggubati starrer. The action period film produced by Shobhu Yarlagadda, K Raghavendra Rao and Prasad Devineni had a budget of Rs 250 to 300 crores.

As per a report in Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani revealed the budget in a press statement. He said, "We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices." This means that the budget of RRR is over 400 crores INR. Top Telugu heroes like Ram Charan and Junior NTR are part of the film.

From Bollywood, we have Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. As per media reports, both Ram Charan and Junior NTR charged Rs 45 crores each. Ajay Devgn agreed to be in for Rs 25 crores while Alia Bhatt has apparently got Rs 9 crore for a small role. SS Rajamouli had allegedly chosen a 30 percent profit share from the film. It seems both the Baahubali movies had a combined budget of Rs 400 to 450 crores. The fee charged by Prabhas was Rs 25 crore while Rana Daggubati got Rs 15 crores.

It seems the government has allowed cinema halls to charge Rs 75 extra per ticket. The movie RRR is costlier than Baahubali: The Conclusion by a total of Rs 100 crore. It is a fictionalized story of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.