SS Rajamouli's RRR features Jr NTR and essaying the fictional roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British, in different timelines of Indian history. The two powerhouse actors have showcased bromance not just on-screen but off-screen as well. They were seen sharing a strong bond even during the promotions of their magnum opus. But in real life, there has been a staunch rivalry between Jr NTR and Ram Charan's families, which has lasted for more than three decades.

Jr NTR confessed their families rivalry in an interview with the media, however, he said that it is the movie RRR, which brought the duo together. Both the star actors belong to respective big families in Tollywood. Their individual fan bases are always divided, which creates an undeclared rivalry between them. Jr NTR admitted that there has been a rival kind of competition between the duo, for more than 30 years now. "The whole scenario has changed, as Charan and I are best friends now." he added.

Meanwhile, RRR has been smashing records at the box office worldwide. The movie has already grossed more than Rs 600 crore and it continues to attract the audience into theatres. It has now become the biggest blockbuster in Indian films.

Overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie released, Ram Charan thanked his fans by penning a note which reads, "Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift."

Jr NTR also took to social media to express his gratitude for the praise coming his way. He penned a lengthy note thanked everyone name by name, expressing how overwhelming it is, to be a part of such a mammoth project. Quoting his press note, Jr NTR shared, "I am touched beyond words." He also thanked the Indian media for the unlimited support.