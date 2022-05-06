RRR star Jr NTR, KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel celebrate their wedding anniversaries together; pics go viral

KGF 2 and RRR have undoubtedly become the biggest Indian films of all time, thanks to their electrifying run at the box office worldwide. Both the films have crossed Rs 1100 crore mark and coincidentally, Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel happen to share the same wedding date, which called for a celebration. The two along with their spouses came under one roof to celebrate the occasion. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and other south celebs on Karan Johar's guest list?

Jr NTR aka Tarak, took to Instagram to share a picture of their anniversary celebration. He captioned the image, "When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration…#newbeginnings." Both the couples looked joyous while posing for the photograph. Some more pictures from their celebration have surfaced online and they are now being circulated widely on social media.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

RRR has two young stars from the South, and Jr NTR, and is helmed by Bahubali director S.S. Rajamouli, arguably the most successful pan-Indian filmmaker. KGF 2 stars Kannada superstar Yash and is directed by the young Prashanth Neel. Pushpa has and Rashmika Mandana playing the lead characters under the direction of . The crew is largely South Indian. Not only are these films breaking box-office records, they have also set new standards in technical excellence. Budgets in Telugu and Tamil films often exceed those of Hindi films.

The South, it so happened, had more films that were ready, including big-budget extravaganzas. Some relied on edgy stories, others on world-class SFX. The audience too was ready to experiment. In the last three months the box-office algebra went off into a new tangent, as the successes of Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 has shown.