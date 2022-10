In the recent past, we have witnessed many South Indian movies doing wonders at the box office. Most of them being multi-starrers. RRR had Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Ponniyin Selvan I had an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more. Kamal Haasan's Vikram also starred Suriya in a short but pivotal role. It is always a delight to see two or more big stars uniting for a project. And well, what can be a better casting coup than that of RRR's Ram Charan and Pushpa's Allu Arjun coming together on the big screen?

and in a film together?

Well, produce has given all of us hope. In a recent media interaction, he stated that he wants his son Allu Arjun and Ram Charan to come together for a film and in fact, he has even registered the title of the film. He has registered Charan-Arjun and he keeps renewing it every year as so far the stars have not been able to come together for the film.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are cousins and that makes the film all the more special. Both stars are currently at the peak of their careers. Ram Charan's RRR co-starring Jr NTR is among the biggest hits of the year. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has also found its way to the Oscars as the filmmakers has registered the film in several categories for nominations.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun had become a bankable actor after the stupendous success of his film Pushpa. Now, the fans are desperately waiting for the second part of the film to release. Pushpa: The Rule will hit the theatres only next year but the shooting for the same has already begun.