Popular South actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are going to embrace parenthood and will welcome their first child in 2023. The head-over-heels love couple shared the news of their baby's arrival on social media and are on cloud nine these days. On December 27, Upasana took to her Instagram and shared beautiful pictures with Ram and their pet dog Rhyme. Ram and Upasana are eagerly waiting for their little bundle of joy. In the picture, Upasana, Ram, and their dog posed for the perfect shots. She captioned the post as, 'Grateful for all the love (sic).'

In the picture, Upasana looked lovely in a floral black dress that she paired with matching shoes, while Ram looked handsome as ever in an all-black outfit. The madly in love couple paint the town red with their cute pictures. Fans are in love with Ram and Upasana's latest picture.

Ram and Upasana are one of the cutest couples in the Tollywood industry. Their fairytale love story is quite inspiring. Ram and Upasana met at a sports club and within no time fell for each other. They got engaged in 2011 and got married later. On the personal front, Ram and Upasana have been happily married for 10 years now and often share romantic pictures on their social media.