, who is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR which also stars Jr NTR, and , had made his Bollywood debut with the remake of 's alongside in 2013. The film had terribly bombed at the box office and failed to impress the audience. Since then, Ram Charan has stayed away from Hindi cinema. When he was asked about the reason on why he didn't return to Hindi cinema after Zanjeer, Ram Charan spoke at length about choosing the right projects.

"It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don't… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films," Ram Charan told The Indian Express.

Talking about targetting the Hindi audience with RRR, Ram said, "RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement." He further added, "To pick the right film is of utmost importance. We should feel the excitement of doing a film, whether it is as big as RRR or any other story."

Meanwhile, RRR has been postponed till further notice due to the Omicron scare. He recently stated that big releases play a vital role in regulating the economy of the film industry. The big-budget films not only generate employment but also make sure that people working at the lower rung of the crew get paid well.

Although the third wave played spoilsport for the film's release, he is hopeful that normalcy would soon return and the audience while relieving the stress would also appreciate the efforts into putting this film together, "What I am really looking forward to from this movie apart from it becoming a huge hit is that people appreciate the hard work of the entire team for making a film of this scale."

"I think it's been so long that I have been in a theatre enjoying popcorn. Films like 'Suryavanshi', 'RRR' and 'Radhe Shyam' are those that should bring back the theatre days to glory and provide a holistic experience of movie watching to people", he concluded.