RRR star Ram Charan gets mobbed in Amritsar; his cool attitude wins over fans [watch video]

's popularity has grown ten folds ever since RRR has hit the screens. The film directed by SS Rajamouli that also starred Jr NTR turned out to be the biggest hit of the year. It crossed past Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Ram Charan became a prominent face across the country. The recent incident proves it right. The star is currently in Amritsar shooting for his next film directed by Shankar. It is still an untitled film. As fans spotted him in Amritsar, it took barely a few seconds for him to be surrounded by the ocean of people. He got mobbed but it was his attitude that got him a lot of praise.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, one can notice that Ram Charan's security guard pushes fans who are trying to get one selfie with the star. Ram Charan, however, maintains calm and asks his guard to not push his fans. This has got him a lot of praise. He is being called as the true hero. A comment on the same video read, "man of the masses." Another comment read, "Can't wait to see similar visuals in London, New York, etc."

Now that's what we call super stardom! Ram Charan and Jr NTR have definitely benefitted a lot with the success of RRR and they are also living up to the expectations of their fans. Ram Charan even organised for langar at Golden Temple.

Talking about Ram Charan's next, the film is going to have as his leading lady. The Shershaah actress had shared some pictures from her The Golden Temple.